DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July is right around the corner, and with COVID-19 restrictions being lessened, Americans feel more independent this year.

This has prompted WalletHub to look into which states are the most and least independent states in the nation. They compared all states against more than 30 different metrics measuring how dependent Americans in each state are on the government and other people.

So where does the Lone Star State rank? Most Texans consider their state to be independent but this study may reflect differently. According to the study, Texans ranked in the lower percentile of the nation, ranking 38th out of the 50 states.

Study officials say Texans are fairly dependent on international trade and the state of the job market.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.