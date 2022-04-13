DALLAS (KDAF) — The Airports Council International has revealed the top 10 busiest airports in the world and to no surprise, it seems that the DFW Airport has landed among the top.

ACI reports, “The world airport rankings are based on the preliminary compilation of 2021 global data from airports around the world. Due to ACI’s reach as the trade association of the world’s airports, the rankings reflect the most updated airport data used by the industry and include passenger traffic, cargo volumes, and aircraft movements.”

In terms of busiest airports with passengers, here is the top 10 with DFW Airport coming in at No. 2 for 2021:

Atlanta Dallas/Fort Worth Denver Chicago Los Angeles Charlotte Orlando Guangzhou Chengdu Las Vegas

“The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-COVID-19 back at the top,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022.”

Check out all of their findings here.