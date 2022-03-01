DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released its ranking of 2022’s happiest cities in America, and you’re probably wondering if North Texas is represented on that list. To answer your question, it is and one North Texas city has even made the top 25, Plano (22).

Out of the 182 cities that made their list, six other North Texas cities were featured, including Grand Prairie (83), Irving (89), Garland (97), Fort Worth (103), Arlington (107), Dallas (111).

In order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

For the full report, click here.