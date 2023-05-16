Homemade Refreshing Orange Mimosa Cocktails with Champagne

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who said that you have to wait until Sunday brunch to have a mimosa?

May 16 is National Mimosa Day.”The drink dates back to the 1920s and most likely got its name from the a yellow flower native to Australia. With a variety of ways to add a twist to this cocktail, it’s fun and easy to celebrate this drink we all find mimo-so-good!,” National Today said.

So, you’re probably wondering how do I celebrate National Mimosa Day on a Tuesday? Here are some places that are open, for your mimosa needs.

Eso Mimosa Bar – Arlington, TX The Henry – Dallas, TX Whistle Britches – Dallas, TX State & Allen – Uptown Sixty Vines – Uptown Punch Bowl Social Dallas – Dallas, TX The Woolworth – Downtown STIRR – Deep Ellum The Gallery Rooftop Lounge – South Dallas Taverna – Dallas, TX

