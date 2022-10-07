DALLAS (KDAF) — The temperatures are slowly but surely cooling down, and that means baked goods will see a rise in sales and desire during the fall months heading into winter. Is there anything better than a gourmet cookie?

October just so happens to be National Cookie Month and it’s a glorious time to be alive as this month will have it all, football, tacos, beer, BBQ, and of course, cookies. “These snacks are stocked in most homes, stores, bakeries and everywhere cookies exist — except the internet cookies, which are not edible. Every year for a month, we knead some dough and celebrate the delicious, luscious, savory snacks that are cookies,” NationalToday says.

So, have you ever wondered where you can find the best gourmet cookies around North Texas? Well, if you need some help finding them, we’ve got your back. We checked out a list of the best gourmet cookies around Dallas from Yelp:

Cookie Society – Frisco

Crumbl Cookies – Multiple locations

JD’s Chippery

Great One Cookie Company – Design District

Insomnia Cookies – Victory Park

Charlie’s Cookie Shop

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Tiff’s Treats

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Don’t see your favorite cookie spot on the list? Let us know on social media!