DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a cold near-end of the year in North Texas and most of the United States over the holiday weekend, but when will rain/storm chances and warm weather return to the region?

Before the warm and rainy weather returns, a cold morning and cool afternoon are set for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

“A cold morning with lows in the 20s will be followed by a cool afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s across the western counties, but will likely remain in the 40s along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Winds will shift to the south, and increase to 10-20 MPH mid to late afternoon,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Tuesday night will prove to be not as cold, but it will still be chilly with lows ranging from the 30s in the east to the lowers 40s in the west.

“A chilly night is in store Tuesday Night, though not as cold as previous nights. Lows should range from the lower 30s across the eastern counties to the lower 40s across the west,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Finally, warm weather will return to the region, but not without some rain/storm chances Thursday, Friday and Monday as the new year begins.

It will be much warmer from Wednesday moving forward and a cold front Thursday will bring rain and storm chances east of I-35 with strong storms and heavy rain possible for East Texas.

“Above normal temperatures return Wednesday. Rain chances return to the area Thursday and Friday. Strong storms and heavy rain are possible for East Texas. New Year’s Eve and New Years day should be rather pleasant! Another cold front arrives early next week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas