DALLAS (KDAF) — Before you panic, no, no rain is expected during Memorial Day Weekend in North Texas. However, June might start out with some rain in the region, here’s what NWS Fort Worth is saying.

“High pressure aloft will strengthen to our west next week, helping to push a cold front south into the area and provide our next chances for rain.”

Rain chances will begin on Wednesday, June 1, and will continue off-and-on through the end of the week. “It does not look like a wash-out, however, as at this time it looks like activity would be scattered and intermittent. Hopefully, we see some beneficial rain out of it, and at the least, we should see temperatures return to near-normal.”

Be sure to stay weather aware after the holiday weekend ends and the back to work grind begins again!