DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s been an icy and cold start to 2023’s edition of February in North Texas, but it will eventually subside as temperatures are expected to rise above freezing on Thursday and help improve road conditions.

However, if possible, North Texans are encouraged to not travel Thursday morning as some roads still have ice and could be slick around the region.

“Travel should be avoided if possible through Thursday morning due to slick, ice-packed roadways. If you have to be out on the roads, make sure to slow down, watch for ice/black ice, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Temps will slowly but surely rise on Thursday throughout the region relieving road impacts, although some localized slick spots will remain possible Thursday. Temps will drop below freezing overnight and could create patches of black ice.

“Dangerous travel is expected this morning, but temperatures will steadily warm above freezing today. The time listed is the approximate time when widespread road impacts become less likely.

“Localized slick spots will remain possible all day across the region, but are more likely across Western North Texas where temperatures remain below freezing longer. Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight and create localized areas of black ice,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Here’s a look at the timeline for potential travel impacts in the region from the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“Travel conditions will continue to be hazardous into this morning across much of North and Central Texas. Temperatures will gradually start to rise above freezing with road conditions starting to improve this afternoon. However, any slushy and wet surfaces will likely refreeze tonight into Friday morning leading to slick and icy spots on roadways during the Friday morning commute.”