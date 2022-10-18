DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it’s going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.

Before that takes place, Tuesday will see sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 50s in the northeast and 60s around the rest of the region.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As Wednesday comes into the picture a Freeze Warning will be in effect for the counties along the Red River and the eastern parts of the region from 3-9 a.m.

NWS Fort Worth reports, “Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

It might be a little early for this cold weather, and you aren’t wrong, the coldest temps of the season so far will be had on Wednesday morning.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Wednesday morning will be the coldest so far this season as the entire region dips into the 30s for the first time. While this is near the average first date for temperatures in the 30s across western North Texas, DFW and Waco typically don’t see the 30s until early November. In fact, if either location dips into the 30s, this would be among the earliest first occurrences of temperatures under 40 degrees. Record low temperatures for October 19 may also be challenged.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

It won’t last long though, warm afternoons will be returning the region starting on Thursday.

“A warming trend is expected through the weekend across North and Central Texas. Wednesday will be the last day with below normal temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by the weekend region wide,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas