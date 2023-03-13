DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a cool start to the week before a warm-up and then another sharp cool-down with some chances for storms on Thursday and a cold front that same night.

We checked out this week’s forecast from NWS Fort Worth to get you geared up for a great middle of March!

Monday will be chilly with a small chance for some sprinkles but don’t expect much accumulation to start the work week, “Temperatures on Monday morning will fall into the 30s and 40s across the area.

“A very low chance for sprinkles is possible for Western North Texas Monday morning, but little to no accumulations are expected,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Tuesday will see some possible isolated showers occur, but much like Monday, don’t expect much rain throughout the day. However, it will be another cool day with highs in the southern-most part of the region barely reaching into the 60s.

“Chances for isolated to scattered chances for showers will be possible on Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected. Temps will start off in the 30s and 40s, and then peak in the 50s and 60s over the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Looking ahead the region is set to see some temperature swings and more chances for showers and storms with even some freezing temperatures possible Friday through Sunday.

“A brief warm up will transpire through mid week. Widespread showers and storms are expected Thursday, with a strong cold front arriving Thursday night.

“Much cooler weather is in store late this week and over the weekend, with freezing temperatures possible each morning. Make sure you protect any sensitive plants,” NWS Fort Worth explained.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday will be the best chance for widespread showers with some possible strong-to-severe storms.

The weather center explains, “Widespread showers and storms are expected on Thursday across North and Central Texas. At this time, we can’t rule out a few strong or possibly severe storms. Uncertainty is still quite high, so check the forecast throughout the week for updates.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for some winter weather? That’s right a spring freeze will be possible late in the week as the weather center reports probabilities for freezing temps increase across parts of the region.

“A period of below normal temperatures is expected across much of the central U.S. later this week into next weekend. There is a possibility that parts of North Texas will see freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday.

“Probabilities are highest (>50%) across our west and northwest counties where temperatures will be coldest. Keep up to date with the latest forecast information, particularly if you’re concerned with any outdoor planting. Sensitive plants and vegetation may need to be covered next weekend,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas