DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been dry and on Wednesday, the region is seeing some critical fire weather and even a Red Flag Warning, but that’ll come after some possible morning rain chances.

However, those chances will be short-lived as it is expected to clear out by noon and that’ll be it for the mid-week rain.

“A cold front will move through this morning, bringing scattered showers and some storms with the best chances east of I-35. A few strong storms containing small hail and gusty winds may develop, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to middle 70s with breezy winds behind the front. lows tonight will fall into the 30s across the north and west with 40s elsewhere,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The end of the week and into the weekend will prove to be cooler with chances of rain on Saturday, and mainly dry conditions for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected Thursday through the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Conditions will be particularly cool and damp on Saturday as an upper low and a frontal system move through the region. Rainfall totals should remain fairly light, or generally less than a quarter of an inch,” NWS Fort Worth said.