DALLAS (KDAF) — Election Day has come and gone, and now it’s time to gear up to celebrate our men and women who’ve served our country as Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, so, we wanted to make sure you knew when to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas.

For starters, Wednesday is going to see a foggy start to the day but should clear up by 9 a.m., “Visibility of 1/4 of a mile or less will be possible. If you’re driving this morning, make sure to take it slow, use low-beam headlights and allow plenty of room between yourself and the person in front of you,” according to NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The middle of the week will prove to be warm with above normal temps throughout the region. No severe weather is expected, but some late afternoon showers/storms are possible on Thursday.

“Today and tomorrow will continue to be fairly warm and humid across North and Central Texas. This morning’s fog will gradually dissipate by mid-morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Low rain chances arrive tomorrow afternoon as the next system approaches from the northwest,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for the weekend weather outlook, North Texans can expect brisk and colder weather with rain and storm chances on Friday and again early next week. This all starts with a strong cold front arriving Thursday night into Friday morning with windy, wet, and much colder/below-normal temperatures that will last all weekend.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Another system and cold front, along with additional rain and storm chances arrives Monday and Monday night. There will be the risk for a few storms with each system, but no severe weather is anticipated. Fortunately, the weekend looks primarily dry, but brisk and continued cool. Lows will fluctuate from the upper 20s to the lower 40s each morning, while highs will primarily be in the 50s just about every day.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas