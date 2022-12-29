DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports severe weather is possible Monday, January 2 for North and Central Texas. A cold front will move through Monday and with it, possible severe weather; the best severe weather ingredients will be along the eastern portion of the region.

“We know a cold front will move through Monday and bring the threat of severe weather. We don’t know how far west the severe threat will be or the extent of the severe threat yet. Just be aware that severe weather is possible Monday and continue to check the forecast for updates as the event draws closer,” NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Warm weather will continue into the new year, “Above normal high temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. Normal high temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s for this time of the year,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas