DALLAS (KDAF) — Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone; now we’ve come to the end of May and the start of June with some potential storms and showers to begin the month, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

To end May, on May 31, it’s going to be a warm Tuesday across the regions with temperatures reaching into the 90s with some winds from the south ranging from 15-25 mph. “Morning clouds will diminish around midday, leading to mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Ongoing storm activity to the north and west may extend into the Red River area Tuesday evening and night,” the center said.

As Wednesday comes into the picture, so do some chances for stormy weather. NWS Fort Worth says, “Some occasional breaks in the warm, dry, and windy weather may occur during the middle to latter part of next week as a weak cold front eases south into the area and brings periodic chances for showers and storms. The severe weather probabilities are fairly low, but some storms could still be strong with gusty winds.”

Thursday will see some isolated to scattered showers and storms as a cold front enters the region. Some strong storms are possible, but, “A wash-out is not expected.” A small chance of storms will be present Friday as the front stalls.

“Turning cooler to end the work week before the hot temperatures return to North and Central TX. Expect highs to return to mid/upper 90s by the weekend.”

