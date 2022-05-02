DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a stormy start to the month of May in North Texas as chances for storms continue into Monday night (May 2) and for the majority of the work week. So, when will it end?

According to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, the stormy start to the month will subside on Thursday as a cold front is set to move through the region. “A line of thunderstorms may accompany the boundary when it enters North Texas early Thursday morning with an attendant wind threat.”

As the afternoon settles in on Thursday, the potential for thunderstorms will be along the warm sector in Central and East Texas. Heavy rainfall is possible and some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Over the weekend NWS Fort Worth said, “An active weather pattern will be in place through most of next week with several opportunities for showers and storms. In other words, it’s springtime in Texas, so you can bet on chances for strong or severe storms at times as well.”

NWS FORT WORTH