DALLAS (KDAF) — Severe weather will be present with a cold front on Thursday and the timing looks to be in the afternoon through the late evening with a gusty end to the week with freezing temps possible over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The weather center reports storms are expected to form along and ahead of an incoming cold front during Thursday afternoon and through the evening with some potentially turning severe with the main threat of large hail.

“A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on today and will bring a threat for severe weather to North & Central Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing east of I-35 early in the day. It is possible a few storms in areas east of I-35 intensify in the afternoon hours and become severe.

“In addition, a severe storm threat will exist along a cold front and dryline as it moves into North Texas from the west and northwest. Storms will continue to develop along the front as it sweeps across the region through the evening hours. The threat for severe weather will diminish as the front passes each location. The main severe weather hazard will be large hail but damaging winds, and possibly a tornado or two will be possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth also shared the timing for Thursday’s cold front that will see severe storms possible alongside and ahead of it. The major threats with the storms will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

“The cold front will enter the northwest counties late this afternoon, and will make its way through the region during the evening and night hours. Severe storms will be possible along and ahead of the front.

“Main concern for any severe storms will be large hail, with a lesser damaging wind threat. A tornado or two may also be possible. Behind the front, sub-severe storms are expected to linger into Friday morning,” the weather center explains.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Here’s a look at what to expect from gusty winds to end the work week:

“Gusty conditions are expected to continue through Friday afternoon. Secure lightweight outdoor objects so they do not blow away! Sustained winds between 15-25 mph are expected, though speeds up tor 30 mph will be possible at times. Gusts today will range from 35-45 mph, while the first half of Friday will observe gusts between 35-40 mph,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Early spring in North Texas will see freezing temps Friday and Saturday night, and you’re urged to protect your plants and crops.

The center said, “Abnormally cold weather will spill into North Texas this evening behind a strong cold front. The cool weather will persist through the weekend with some areas likely dipping down to below freezing late Friday night into Saturday morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning. Areas generally north of I-20 toward the Red River will see freezing temperatures both night. Any sensitive outdoor vegetation may need to be covered.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas