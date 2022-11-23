DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).

“Scattered showers will begin spreading across Central Texas and into parts of North Texas this morning. Any rain today will be light. Widespread showers and scattered storms will develop tonight. A few storms may contain small hail.

“Storms will be ongoing Thanksgiving morning and continue for much of the day. Coverage will be highest across East and Central Texas. Heavy rain may lead to flooding on Thanksgiving Day,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Expect showers and storms for most of the day east of I-35.