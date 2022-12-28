DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside was freezing cold over the Christmas holiday weekend, and now that a quick warm-up has arrived, it won’t be alone as some rain chances will be present to end the week ahead of the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports rain chances to return for some over Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s storm chances are limited to areas east of I-35 with strong to severe storms possible with hail and gusty winds to accompany them.

“Warmer weather is in store through Thursday as the next storm system approaches. This system will bring a chance of storms for areas east of the Interstate 35 corridor on Thursday. A few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Storms should move out Thursday night or early Friday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

So, how much rain will North Texas say Thursday and Friday?

“Rain is expected mainly east of I-35/35E and south of I-30 Thursday and Friday morning. The highest rain totals should remain over East Texas, but thunderstorms will create localized bands of heavy rain. Most can expect to receive between <0.5″ of rain, but a few could receive upwards of 2″,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas