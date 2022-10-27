DALLAS (KDAF) — Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.

Thursday will see a pleasant forecast with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and 70s with high clouds streaming from the southwest over the region in the morning hours.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Mostly sunny skies will be observed over Central Texas today. There is a low chance for some isolated showers later this afternoon west of the DFW Metroplex. Widespread rainfall moves in later tonight and into Friday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday night into Friday morning will see showers and thunderstorms move into the region; stronger storms will be capable of some severe hail and gusty winds. Friday will see severe risk in the southeast portion of the region with widespread showers and storms through the majority of the day.

Saturday will see precipitation end from west to east on Saturday; skies will begin to clear from west to east later on in the day.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another storm system will make its way through the region Thursday Night through early Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms back to North and Central Texas. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible.

“Stronger storms capable of marginally severe hail and gusty winds will be possible late Thursday night into Friday morning, primarily along and west of H-281. The severe risk should be constrained to Southeast Texas during the day Friday. Showers will exit the area from west to east during the day Saturday.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas