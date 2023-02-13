DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Super Bowl has concluded and now it’s time to turn our attention to everything but football; if you’re looking for how the weather will affect your week, be prepared for a little rain, a cold front, and potential storms.

Some rain will be possible Monday night through Tuesday morning in North Texas; light to moderate rain showers will overspread the area during the evening and overnight which will end eventually Tuesday morning.

“Light to moderate rain showers will overspread the area this evening and overnight, which will end from west to east on Tuesday morning. Embedded thunderstorms may produce occasional lightning strikes, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. Much of this rain will occur during the Tuesday morning commute, so allow yourself extra time on the roads,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Make sure to wear a windbreaker on Tuesday as the region will be under a Wind Advisory Tuesday.

The weather center said, “Wind Advisories will be in effect on Tuesday in North Texas from midnight to 6 PM and in Central Texas from midnight to noon. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible in North Texas, with gusts mostly around 40 mph in Central Texas. Take care to secure loose outdoor objects before these gusty winds arrive!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center reports storms will be present Wednesday afternoon and evening with the main threats being a few tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

“A cold front on Wednesday will bring the potential for strong to severe storms across the region in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the forecast as details come more into focus,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas