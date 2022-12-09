DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday’s rain seems to be through as the morning turns to be cloudy, warm and humid in North Texas with some patchy fog here and there, that’s how the weekend for the region is kicking off.

Another warm December day is in store for North Texas on Friday with highs in the mid-60s to near 80 along the southern portion of the region.

“Patchy fog will occasionally reduce the visibility below 1 mile, especially near and north of a stalled front. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving this morning. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are also possible today with the best chances near the front,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for Saturday, rain, rain and more rain after a cold front moves into the region bringing widespread rain. “A cold front will bring widespread rain chances to the region on Saturday. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to be north of the I-20 corridor with lesser amounts across Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Sunday will prove to be cooler with decreasing clouds and thunderstorm chances will end across Central and East Texas. “Thunderstorms will exit Central and East Texas on Sunday. Skies will gradually clear with noticeably cooler temperatures,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas