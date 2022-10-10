DALLAS (KDAF) — October is underway and the temperatures haven’t truly felt like fall yet as most of the afternoons have seen highs ranging around the 80s but this week in North Texas will see some rain and cold fronts in the forecast.

The early week forecast will see rain and storm chances mainly in the Northwest portion of the region.

“Isolated to scattered, showers and thunderstorms will impact mainly northwest parts of the area. Otherwise, breezy and very warm conditions are expected as highs warm well into the 80s most areas with even a few readings in the lower 90s across Central Texas. South winds 5 to 10 mph will increase to between 10 to 15 mph this afternoon through Tuesday. Higher gusts may occur at times. Overnight lows will fall into mainly 60s tonight.”

Moving into the middle of the week a pair of cold fronts will make their way into the region and with them, some low rain chances.

The first of the cold fronts will pop up on Wednesday afternoon with a few strong storms possible, mainly in the northeast portion of the region. Hail and gusty winds will be the main hazards.

The next cold front will be arriving during the weekend with rain chances more widespread than the midweek front.

NWS Fort Worth had this to say about the dry spell in DFW, “For the second time this year, DFW is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn’t had any rainfall since September 4. Through October 10 , this is 36 consecutive days without any precipitation. (The current stretch without measurable rainfall is at 38 days.)”

Here’s a look at the rainless streak in Central Texas, “For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record, with year-to-date deficits over 15 inches at both Waco and Killeen. The current stretch of days without measurable rainfall is the longest since 2016 for Waco.”

