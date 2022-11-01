DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s officially the unofficial Christmas season as November 1 has arrived, so, what can you expect the weather in North Texas will bring you on this Tuesday and along the first week of the second-to-last month of the year?

On Tuesday there will be some light rain around the central and eastern portions of the region, but that precipitation will move out by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“Some light rain or sprinkles are possible mainly south of I-20 this morning before skies clear out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now, for a look at when you can expect storms this week in North Texas. It’ll begin Thursday night and continue into Saturday morning as more thunderstorms will roll through the region.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The next storm chances arrive Thursday night and continue to Saturday morning. The best chances are looking at this time to be Friday afternoon through Friday night.

“Some of these storms may be severe, and may also produce locally heavy rain. Precipitation will push off to the east on Saturday, leaving the rest of the weekend dry and a touch cooler. Check back for updates as more details become known over the next couple of days.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas