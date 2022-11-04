DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas we’ve made it to the end of the first work week in November, and you’re to need to be aware of the possible severe weather in the region Friday as storms and rain will be present in the afternoon and evening hours.

An upper-level storm system will move into the region in the afternoon and evening in North Texas, that’s when the potential for severe storms will be at its highest, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“The best storm potential and highest severe weather threat should be along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all possible with this system. Locally heavy rain may cause flooding in some locations. Cooler, drier air will enter from the northwest tonight as storms exit to the east,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center also shared the day’s rainfall forecast as scattered to widespread, and locally moderate to heavy rainfall will be seen across the region.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered to widespread beneficial rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected across eastern parts of North and Central Texas.

“Much lighter amounts will occur the further west you go, especially west of Highway 281 where amounts will be more spotty and generally below 0.10″. Isolated higher amounts are possible where any training storms occur east of I-35 and I-35W.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weekend’s weather will be better than Fridays before a rainy Monday to start the next work week, according to the weather center.

“A nice weekend will be followed by a dreary Monday as rain chances accompany a warm front. Warm, somewhat humid and breezy conditions can then be expected during the middle part of next week. The next cold front should arrive late Thursday or next Friday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas