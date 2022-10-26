DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween weekend is coming up and while pleasant fall weather with seasonable temperatures will be around in the middle of the week, some rain will make its way into North Texas over the weekend.

First, let’s take a look at the midweek forecast which will see the pleasantness of fall. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says:

“During the middle portions of this week, expect cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Clear skies will continue through Thursday, with generally southeast winds around 10 mph or less. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs will top out in the 70s for most of the area, with overnight lows falling into the 40s. There is a low chance for isolated showers and storms west of the DFW Metroplex late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. More widespread rainfall arrives Thursday night into Friday.” NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Bring on the rain; showers and a few storms will pop up late Thursday night into Friday around the region. The weather center says:

“Another storm system will make its way through the region Thursday Night into Friday , bringing an additional round of showers and storms to North and Central Texas. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible with locally heavier amounts. The overall severe weather threat is low, but we’ll keep an eye on our central Texas counties as there could be some severe potential during the day Friday near a warm front.” NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas