DALLAS (KDAF) — A cooldown, quick warmup, and then some rain are expected to hit North Texas in the next week, and we wanted to make sure you had an idea of what to expect. So, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Friday and into next week.

For starters, as we move into the weekend, a cold front will make its way into the region on Friday night which will then move south of I-20 on Saturday.

NWS Fort Worth explains, “After another very warm day today for most with highs well into the 80s and lower 90s, a cold front enters the Red River Valley this afternoon, then pushes into Central Texas by Saturday morning.

“A few sprinkles or isolated light showers are possible northwest areas late tonight and early Saturday morning. Highs will only reach between 75 and 80 degrees north of I-20 Saturday afternoon, while still reaching into the 80s to near 90 degrees Central TX. Light north winds today will increase from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph behind the cold front tonight into Saturday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday the region will see morning lows in the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs in the 80s with some showers and storms possible in the west.

Temps will warm back up on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 80s ranging into the lower 90s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “After a prolonged period without rainfall, rain chances finally return to the forecast. Showers and storms will likely remain west and northwest of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex early in the week, but a cold front on Thursday may bring more widespread rain chances.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Lastly, NWS Fort Worth shared an updated on the drought monitor, “Here is the latest drought monitor. Conditions continue to slightly worsen as the dry spell lingers into the start of October.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas