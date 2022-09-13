DALLAS (KDAF) — There was a stretch of cooler temperatures around North Texas but the heat is slowly creeping back up, but you won’t have to worry too much for Tuesday and Wednesday but be warned, second summer weather could be coming sooner than you think.

Until then, nice weather is expected to grace the region on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and mid-90s as sunny skies will prevail.

“Sunny, seasonably hot days and clear pleasant nights are in store through at least the midweek period as high pressure takes control of the region. Winds will be south to southeasterly around 10 MPH,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared the late week and weekend weather outlook and reported that hot, rain-free, and breezy weather is returning.

Highs will slowly but surely climb from Thursday to Monday as the region’s second summer is afoot.

“As seen on popular internet memes, Texas'”Second Summer” is set to arrive this weekend and early next week. It will be hot and humid for several days with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s with a few out west reaching 100,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas