DALLAS (KDAF) — Just five months after her previous tour, Indie artist Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new tour on her Instagram page, calling it the “Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour”.

The young artist is making waves in the music industry, collaborating with artists like Taylor Swift, Bon Iver, Conor Oberst and more.

The music video for her most popular song Motion Sickness currently sits at almost 10 million views on YouTube. Recently the artist received some recognition at the Grammy’s with four nominations: best new artist, best alternative artist, best rock song (Kyoto) and best rock performance (Kyoto).

With the announcement of her new tour, many Dallasites are wondering when she will make her way to the area. Well, it’s sooner than you think. According to her tour schedule, she will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on May 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March, 11 at 12 p.m. For more information, click here.

Photo courtesy Phoebe Bridgers’s Instagram