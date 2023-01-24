DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday in North Texas will be a wet and cold day with some snow in parts of the region as minor travel impacts will be possible in the northern part of the region and along the Red River.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared a Tuesday rain/snow timeline to help you be weather aware and to watch out for possible impacts in travel for the northwestern portion of North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth reports, “Widespread precipitation is expected today as a strong storm system moves overhead. Some of this precipitation will be in the form of snow, particularly along the Red River and the northwest portions of North Texas. The graphic indicates a timeline of expected precipitation at different points within the region.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Most of the snow accumulation will be seen on grassy and elevated surfaces, however, some slush may accumulate on less-traveled surface roads in western North Texas and the Red River.

“Above freezing surface temperatures will limit snow accumulation. Any snow that falls will likely be wet and slushy.

“Accumulation is more likely on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially across western North Texas and along the Red River Valley where temperatures will be a little colder and where a snow mixture or transition to all snow will begin sooner. Please continue to monitor the forecast for updates,” NWS Fort Worth explains.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Parts of the region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon to midnight on Tuesday, impacts will mainly be slippery road conditions in the afternoon and evening time.

“A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the purple shaded region on the map from noon Tuesday through 12AM Wednesday. The affected area is western North Texas and the Texoma region, where minor travel impacts can be expected,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas