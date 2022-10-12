DALLAS (KDAF) — Well Dallasites, we know you’re busy cheering on one of the top teams in the NFL that also call Dallas home, the Cowboys, but another Dallas professional sports team is about to start their next regular season venture.

With one of the best players in the league leading the way, the Dallas Mavericks are just a week away from getting their season started against a team they knocked out of the playoffs this past season.

Luka Doncic and company will face off against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 19 at 9 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN. Tickets seem to still be available.

Before that, the Mavs have one last preseason contest against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

The Mavs starting five on opening night will more than likely feature superstar Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee.