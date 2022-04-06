DALLAS (KDAF) — The work week is coming to an end and now’s the time to know what you can or cannot plan for due to the weather in North Texas. We checked with the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to get a quick look at what the weather will look like to end the work week and over the weekend.

Thursday will see critical fire danger in the afternoon hours, especially in the area west of I-35. Winds will be coming from the northwest at around 20 mph with gusts possible at around 40 mph. Relative humidity will be around 10-20%.

As far as temperatures go, the highs on Thursday will be around 70 degrees. The public is asked to avoid any activities that could spark a wildfire, “…as any fire ignition could grow and spread rapidly.”

Friday will be a breezy sunny day with highs in the low 70s accompanied by some elevated fire conditions. Saturday, will be a dream for folks to get outside and enjoy some nice weather as highs could reach into the low 80s for this sunny calm day.

Sunday will bring some clouds and breezy winds with highs in the mid 80s. After that, another work week begins with the potential of some strong or severe storms.