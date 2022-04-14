DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday will be off to a cool start in North Texas along with sunny skies and dry air as highs will reach into the 70s and low 80s as the day progresses.

According to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth, winds will be coming from the southeast between 5-15 mph through the afternoon and falling to below 10 mph after sunset.

Thursday night will be warmer than Wednesday night with lows around the region falling into the 50s with mostly clear skies all around.

Be sure to enjoy the weather on Thursday!