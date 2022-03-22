DALLAS (KDAF) — The latter part of Monday was filled with severe storms across North Texas, so what can the area expect to encounter on Tuesday?

Well, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says it should be a cool and dry day for North Texas. “Cool and breezy conditions can be expected today behind a cold front, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, followed by lows ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s tonight.”

During the day it’ll be cloudy, cool and breezy with highs reaching the 50s and 60s with winds from the northwest hitting around 15-25 mph with gusts possible up to 35 mph. For the evening hours, expect it to be clear and continue to remain cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s with northwest winds 10-15 mph.