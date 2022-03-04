DALLAS (KDAF) — What will the weather be like in North Texas for Friday, March 4? Well, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says North Texans will experience a cloudy, breezy and warm day.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and winds will start soft in the morning hours (10-15 mph) and later in the day move a little harder (15-20 mph). Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the last day of the work week.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy south winds 10 to 20 mph will result in another warm afternoon with highs warming well into the 70s once again this afternoon across the region. Patchy and light morning fog will be possible mostly along and east of I-35 and south of I-20, or eastern Central Texas through late morning.”

NWS Fort Worth

Moving into the evening, North Texas will stay warm and become humid and windier. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s or lower 60s with winds from the south hitting 15-20 mph with potential gusts. Skies will be cloudy and if outside you can expect it to feel humid.

“It’ll become cloudy overnight Friday night and windy at times. In addition, moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico will make for a more humid and mild night with lows not getting out of the lower to mid 60s for much of the area along and east of I-35/35W. Though a few sprinkles are possible just before sunrise Saturday, measurable rainfall is not expected,” the center says.

NWS Fort Worth