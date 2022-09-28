DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday in North Texas will prove to be another warm day as September is winding down and the full fall month of October will take over.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says, “Another warm afternoon is expected, but dry air should make it feel quite pleasant. High temperatures will reach into the mid 80s to mid 90s under sunny skies. South winds near 10 mph are expected.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

In the middle of the week &, into the weekend the weather in the region will be pleasant due to warm temperatures and lower humidity. “A backdoor front on Thursday will help to lower high temps for both Thursday and Friday. Expect highs in the 80s and/or 90s, and lows in the 50s and/or 60s,” the center tweeted.

The weekend will feel dry and pleasant as there will be no rain chances in the region. “The weekend will be dry and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows mostly in the 50s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas