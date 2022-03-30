DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday is going to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across North Texas. What will the region see weather-wise over the weekend? We took to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to answer that question for you.

As Friday night arrives, storm chances will be low but better chances of some stormy weather will come next work week. As for Saturday, the area will see highs nearly touching the 80s with lows in the low 50s with some cloud coverage.

Sunday will be similar with temps reaching into the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. The big difference will be elevated fire danger to round out the weekend so take necessary precautions.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Low thunderstorm chances will be possible late Friday night, but it will be short-lived with a nice, warm, and breezy weekend setting up for all of North and Central Texas. Southeast winds will return under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs between 75 to 85 degrees each day with lows warming into the 60s once again by Sunday and Monday mornings. An elevated fire danger may present itself by Sunday across areas west of I-35/35W. Otherwise, a slower and stronger storm system arrives early next week with better rain and storm chances. It is too early at this time to assess any risk for severe weather early next week.”