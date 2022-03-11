DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather has crept back into North Texas on Friday as the temperature roller coaster continues for the region, but what’s the timing for the wintry precipitation?

National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that the coverage of precipitation is expected to expand over the morning hours into the afternoon. “Light rain and freezing rain this morning will transition to a light sleet and snow mix, then possibly all light snow before ending this evening.”

NWS Fort Worth shared what North Texans can expect on Friday:

Brief periods of freezing drizzle/rain may occur before the transition to sleet/snow during the morning hours. A glaze of ice is also possible.

Sleet/snow accumulations up to half an inch. Localized 1-2″ may develop between north/northeast of McKinney toward Bonham/Paris in the afternoon.

Precipitatoin will end from west to east during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Windy conditions may quickly dry wet areas as the precipitation ends.

The main impacts will be bridges and overpasses and some roadways could develop slick spots making travel hazardous.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “A wintry mix is expected across portions of North and Central Texas during the day today. Accumulations of sleet/snow up to half an inch, with isolated higher amounts across the northeast possible. Cold rain is expected across south/southeast Central TX. Precipitation will end from west to east Friday afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth

“The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded and now includes the DFW Metroplex from 6 AM-6 PM. Can’t rule out slick spots on bridges/overpasses. Localized snow totals of 1-2″ near the Red River are possible,” NWS Fort Worth reported in the early morning hours.