DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s raining in North Texas, there’s no doubt about that as flooding is widespread around the region due to showers and storms Sunday night into Monday.

So, the key to being safe and remaining weather aware is simply just knowing what’s happening and what the difference is between a Flood Watch, Advisory and Flas Flood Warning. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared the differences between the three to help out the public:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“It’s been a while so let’s review our flood products. Flood watches are issued when heavy rain is in the forecast and is expected to result in flooding. They’re often issued for a large area. Flood advisories are issued for typical or common flooding of urban areas, low-lying zones, and other poor drainage locations as heavy rain is falling. This kind of minor flooding can still be life-threatening if someone makes a bad decision. Flash flood warnings are issued when flooding is becoming life-threatening. It means there’s a rapid rise of swift-moving water. You may need to take action to move to higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. Likewise, never drive into flooded roads. Turn around; don’t drown.” NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

When there’s water in the roadways there’s a simple rule to always follow, turn around don’t drown. However, there may be more to it than just that simple rule; here’s what NWS Fort Worth says about flood safety:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“Here are some flood safety tips for the coming days. Remember to never drive through flooded roads or past barricades. Avoid low- lying and flood-prone areas! Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” NWS Fort Worth/Dallas