DALLAS (KDAF) — Nothing is more humbling than realizing that some of the routines you find normal aren’t actually normal at all.

Redditors in the R/Dallas subreddit begged the question, “What’s something that’s normal in Dallas but seems weird to outsiders?” and the answers may shock you if you were born and raised in the metroplex.

Speaking of ‘metroplex’, here are some of our favorite answers to this question:

Saying ‘metroplex’

Homecoming Mums

Watering around a home’s foundation

Looking both ways when the traffic light turns green, before crossing

Gas stations with taco shops inside or attached

‘Eye’ sculpture in Downtown Dallas

Having to drive more than 40 miles to do something

The insane speeds Dallas drivers reach

You can’t buy hard liquor in grocery stores/you can’t buy liquor on Sundays

Paper license plates

There are plenty more answers to scroll through, so if you would like to see more, click here. What were some of the things on this list that shocked you?