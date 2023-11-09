The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many Americans are turning to fast food restaurants in order to cut down on Thanksgiving costs this year. And for Texans, apparently, Whataburger is their choice of food for Thanksgiving…

In a new study by Casino.org, Whataburger is the most Googled fast food chain amongst Texans, during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The study conducted a Google Trends analysis to find the most sought-after fast food chain, for a state-by-state breakdown; and surveyed 2,000 Americans to unveil the reasons behind following the new trend.

“Due to the rising inflation, 84% of Americans are turning to the fast food lanes to cut back on holiday costs, and it’s leaving its mark at the Thanksgiving table,” the study mentioned.

Will you be following the trend of fast food instead of Turkey this year?