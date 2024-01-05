DALLAS (KDAF) — For a limited time only, fast food chain Whataburger is bringing back a fan favorite!

They announced Thursday the return of their Dr. Peper Shakes.

“Our Dr. Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr. Pepper itself,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way.”

The Dr. Pepper shakes are available while supplies last! So go to your local Whataburger or order through the app.