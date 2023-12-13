The video above is from a previous segment.

Dallas (KDAF) — Whataburger like its competitor Mcdonald’s, is expanding its drink selection.

The fast food chain will now be serving iced and hot-flavored coffee. Whataburger’s new Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel Iced Coffees and a new blend of Hot Coffee, will now be available at participating San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos-area Whataburgers.

“The power of a good brew can make your whole day,” said Whataburger Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov. “For that reason, our menu team spent significant time researching to find just the right proprietary blend. The result is a perfect caffeinated beverage to give you a jolt for your morning commute, a pick-me-up for your afternoon or the nudge to keep you going during the third shift.”

These new flavors won’t be available as just a morning pick-me-up but also 24/7 at your participating Whataburger!