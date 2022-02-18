DALLAS (KDAF) — Storm season is upon us here in North Texas and mostly everyone is prone to experiencing storm damage to their home, whether it be minor or severe.

And one of those questions that pop up is, “who do you call?” Conventionally, people say to call your insurance first, but as Andrew Dumas, CEO of SWAT Roofing and Contracting, suggests, there may be a different solution.

Dumas suggests that you connect with a reputable contractor first. Why?

Firstly, it is good to get an assessment of the damage to see if you actually need to file a claim at all. What may seem like a lot of damage may not be as dramatic to a trained professional. However, it is severe enough to file a claim, it is good to know what to expect when the insurance company takes a look.

Another tip Dumas recommends is vetting the contractor yourself. Just because an insurance company recommends a contractor, doesn’t necessarily mean they have vetted that contractor. In the end, you will be the person reaping the benefits or consequences of the work the contractor does. You will be responsible for reaching back out to the contractor in the event that their work is dissatisfactory.

So, by choosing a reputable contractor, you are putting yourself in a better position for success.

