DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of people are going to be traveling on Thursday for Thanksgiving festivities around the region, but the weather might not be in your favor for the smoothest of rides, so, be sure to use caution and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be going.

Light rain is expected to be in the region for Wednesday with the storms coming in the evening time and sticking around for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“Scattered showers will begin spreading across Central Texas and into parts of North Texas this morning. Any rain today will be light. Widespread showers and scattered storms will develop tonight. A few storms may contain small hail. Storms will be ongoing Thanksgiving morning and continue for much of the day. Coverage will be highest across East and Central Texas. Heavy rain may lead to flooding on Thanksgiving Day,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

On Thursday, November 24, AKA Thanksgiving, there will be a threat for lightning, flooding, and severe weather in portions of the region.

“Lightning is possible across all of North and Central Texas. There is a low threat of severe weather in the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas. The flood threat is highest across East and Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

They also shared an in-depth look at traveling Wednesday through Friday as a strong storm system will be impacting the region for rest of the week.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas