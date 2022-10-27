DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday night football will be played around Texas ahead of the Friday night lights but it might be a wet one if that ball is being played around North Texas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared an outlook at the end of the week storm system coming into the region.

“Another storm system will make its way through the region late tonight through early Saturday, bringing widespread showers and storms back to North and Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Showers and storms will be possible late Thursday night into Friday and Saturday morning. Strong storms are possible and they could bring gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning on Thursday and Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible. Stronger storms capable of marginally severe hail and gusty winds will be possible late Thursday night into Friday morning, primarily out in our western zones. The higher severe risk should be confined to Southeast Texas during the day Friday. Showers will exit the area from west to east during the day Saturday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas