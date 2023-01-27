DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of North Texas saw some snow early in the week before it quickly left, but now, some more winter weather is expected to make its way into the region next week.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared the potential for winter weather in the region Monday through Thursday. The most likely scenario, according to the center, is that freezing rain will impact areas north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Most likely scenario per NWS Fort Worth:

Freezing rain in areas north & west of DFW

Possible each morning Monday-Thursday

Potential accumulations & impacts will continue to be assessed

“There is the potential for some wintry precipitation next week. The most likely scenario is for freezing rain to impact areas north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

“This could occur any morning from Monday through Thursday when chilly arctic air is in place. A cold rain is expected elsewhere. Ice accumulations and impacts will continue to be assessed as the event approaches,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas