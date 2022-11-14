DALLAS (KDAF) — After a cold and wet Monday to start off the work week the rest of the week will see continued cool weather with below-normal temperatures expected into the weekend.

Monday’s rain won’t continue into Tuesday but the cool temperatures are expected to roll over as the cool and brisk conditions will bring the temps down below normal in North and Central Texas.

“It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with north winds 10 to 15 mph and occasionally gusty by afternoon. Highs will struggle into the 40s with a few lower 50s being found in Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thanksgiving is next week but before we get there, the region will have to power through some below-normal temperatures, according to NWS Fort Worth’s pre-holiday week forecast.

“Well below normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week across the region. A few showers will be possible across Central Texas on Saturday,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas