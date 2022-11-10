DALLAS (KDAF) — While it may be warm on Thursday, Friday and the weekend will prove to be quite different around the North Texas region as some cold weather and rain are in the forecast.

First up from the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is a tale of two seasons from Thursday to Friday as it will be warm then cold with highs around the 40s and 50s and wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

“Rain chances will increase along and behind the front tonight. Another round of rain is expected tomorrow afternoon, especially across Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Friday’s weather will continue over the North Texas weekend as it will be brisk and cold, just without the rain. The region can expect chilly mornings around the 30s with cool afternoons in the 50s.

“Your weekend will be drying out, but will be much cooler than the previous weekend with chilly starts each day in the 30s and highs struggling into the 50s. Brisk north winds 10 to 20 mph Saturday will see the day start off with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.

“Winds shift east to southeast on Sunday in advance of our next system and cold front expected across the area early next week. At least the rain holds off until Monday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After the weekend, Monday will see rain chances return. No severe weather or widespread heavy rainfall is expected but it will be cold and dreary. “However, it will be dreary, brisk, and turning even colder once again with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and north winds 15 to 20 mph resulting in wind chill values Monday night and Tuesday in the 20s and 30s,” NWS Fort Worth explains.

The weather center encourages North Texans to bundle up and wear layers on windier days to battle the cold and windy weather.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas