DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hanging around North Texas on Friday you’re going to want an umbrella and a raincoat as widespread rain will be a major part of the forecast during the day, into the Friday night lights and Saturday morning.

We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for the end-of-the-week storm system heading into Halloween weekend.

“Numerous showers and storms will overspread North and Central Texas today. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with isolated totals exceeding 4″. Stronger storms capable of marginally severe hail and gusty winds are possible during the daytime, mainly south of I-20,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

When it comes to high school football Friday night around the region, you should expect highs around the 50s and 60s with showers and storms throughout the evening. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s by the late evening hours.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Showers and storms are expected to continue over Friday evening. After temperatures peak in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon, temps will fall into the 40s and 50s by the late evening hours. Cloudy skies will prevail with northerly winds around 5-15 mph gusting up to 20-25 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas