DALLAS (KDAF) — The second half of the work week is set to see more chances for rain and cooler than normal temperatures as Labor Day weekend in North Texas will see scattered showers and storms and temps remain slightly cooler than normal.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says some unsettled weather will continue from Tuesday into Wednesday through the end of the work week with scattered to numerous showers and storms along with cooler than normal temps ranging from the mid-80s to low-90s.

“The best rain chances will be on Wednesday with a gradual decrease in storm chances through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will be below seasonal normals, ranging from the mid 80s to around 90,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Labor Day weekend and the official, official start of the college football season in North Texas will see some scattered showers and storms with similar temps from the end of the work week. The best chances for rain will be near Central Texas on Sunday afternoon.

“The weather Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best storm chances will be across Central Texas on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal normals with highs from the mid 80s to the lower 90s,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas